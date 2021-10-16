PREMIER FOOTBALL LEAGUE| 3 matches end in a draw

Srinagar: In the ongoing Khyber Premier Division football league, three matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Real Kashmir FC clashed with Downtown Heroes FC which turned out as goalless draw.

The second match of the day was played between Kashmir Maharaja FC and J&K Bank Academy. The match turned out as 1-1 draw. Huzaif was scorer for Bank Academy while as Kaiser was scorer for Maharaja FC. Owais Ayoub of J&K Bank Academy was awarded man of the match.

In the third match of the day, Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA) held Novelty Football Club to 0-0 draw. Alok of Novelty was awarded man of the match.