Premier Football League | J&K Police-XI, AG’s Office-XI win matches

In the first match of the day, J&K Police XI beat J&K Forest-XI in a thriller by 4-2 goals.

Faisal scored a brilliant hattrick for J&K Police while Nainjoot scored one goal. For Forest-XI, AshiqMushtaq and JavedHussain scored one goal each. Faisal Rasheed was awarded man of the match for scoring a hat trick.

The second match of the day was played between AG’s Office-XI and Ali Jana FC. AG’s Office XI emerged winners by 1-0 goals.

Hanan was the scorer for AG’s Office XI.

Shahnawaz Bashir of Ag’s XI was declared man of the match.