Premier Football League | J&K Police XI, SCFA win matches

In the first match of the day, J&K Police XI thrashed Ali Jana FC by 6-1 goals. At half time Police XI was leading by 3-1 goals. Hameem Fayaz, Vivek Dogra and Amir Hussain were scorers for Police XI. Fo Ali Jana Shahid was the scorer. In the second half Police XI went on to score three more goals to make it 6-1. Neeraj Bahadur, Ishfaq and Faisal were the scorers for the Police team. Ishfaq Ahmad of Police team was declared man of the match.

In the second match of the day, SCFA beat Food and Supplies XI by 2-0 goals. Sahil and Parvez were the scorers for SCFA. Parvez of SCFA was declared man of the match.