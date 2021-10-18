PREMIER LEAGUE | Arco FC, SPDC win matches

Srinagar: Arco FC and J&KSPDC emerged winners in their respective matches of ongoing Khyber Premier Division league at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Arco FC clashed with Kashmir Avengers FC. In the thrilling encounter Arco FC defeated Kashmir Avengers FC by 2-1 goals. At half time Arco FC was leading by 1-0 goals. Mehraj was the scorer for Arco.In early minutes of second half, Kashif doubled the lead for Arco FC.

In the later stages of the match, Kashmir Avengers FC reduced the margin to 2-1 with Kelvin being the scorer. However they failed to find the back of the net second time to equalise the score.Arco won the match by 2-1 .Mehraj of Arco was awarded man of the match.

In the second match of the day, J&KSPDC beat Food and Supplies XI by 2-0 goals.Mehran Dar and Zaffar were the scorers for J&KSPDC. Adil Hussain Mir of Food and Supplies XI was declared man of the match.The tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC