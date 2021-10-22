Premier League | Hanan helps AG’s Office XI to secure win

Srinagar, Oct 22: In the ongoing Khyber Premier Division football league , only one match could be played completely at Synthetic Turf TRC here on Friday.
While two matches were scheduled for the day, only one was fully played while the other had to be stopped midway owing to bad light.
In the first match of the day, AG’s Office XI clashed with Kashmir Maharaja FC. AG’s Office XI emerged winners by 2-0 goals.Hanan scored both the goals for AG’s Office XI.
Hanan was declared man of the match.
The second match of the day was played between JKSPDC XI and Kashmir Avengers FC. Kashmir Avengers FC were leading by 1-0 when bad light stopped the play.