‘Premier league matches to be played in Bakshi Stadium’

Srinagar: In an atmosphere pulsating with football fever, the prestigious league football tournament organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) in Srinagar is edging closer to its thrilling conclusion.

The fervour among football enthusiasts is at its peak as the turf ground, which is set to host the I-League encounter, is temporarily unavailable due to essential maintenance. Nevertheless, this setback hasn't dampened the spirits of the organizers and fans, as the rest of the tournament's matches are set to resume at Bakshi Stadium.