Premier League to kick off on Sep 27 in Srinagar

Srinagar: The biggest football event of the season , Premier Division League is going to kick off in Srinagar on September 27.

To review the event ahead of kick start District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar held a meeting of teams, clubs on Wednesday at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar.

The meeting was chaired by JKFA General Secretary Prof Bashir.In the meeting DFA President Fayaz Ahmad Sofi announced that Premier League is going to kick start from September 27 while a draw of lots for the fixtures would be held on September 21.

In the meeting all the Clubs were asked to complete their registration formalities upto September 20.

Secretary DFA Tariq Ahmad, FarooqShaheen, Chairman Referees Committee and Muzaffar Ahmad Assistant HOR also attended the meeting.