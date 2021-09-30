Preparations for Winter Games-2022 reviewed

During the meeting, issues raised by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, issues related to Sports Council, Sports Infrastructure, forthcoming sporting events, training and coaching besides matters related to winter games like procurement of various logistics for the event, stay, lodging and boarding of players and several other related issues were also discussed in detail.

Speaking in the meeting, Advisor Farooq Khan stressed upon the officers to work in coordination and raise the standard of the winter games to that of international level. He added that the previous edition of the games has been a huge success and the coming winter games 2022 shall be of the more standard and level.