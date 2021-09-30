Preparations for Winter Games-2022 reviewed

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review the preparations for forthcoming Winter Games-2022 and also took stock of various activities of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Department at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar; Director, YSS, Gazanffer Ali; Special Secretary, M. Ashraf Bhat; OSD, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak; Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull and other officers of the department.
During the meeting, issues raised by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, issues related to Sports Council, Sports Infrastructure, forthcoming sporting events, training and coaching besides matters related to winter games like procurement of various logistics for the event, stay, lodging and boarding of players and several other related issues were also discussed in detail.
Speaking in the meeting, Advisor Farooq Khan stressed upon the officers to work in coordination and raise the standard of the winter games to that of international level. He added that the previous edition of the games has been a huge success and the coming winter games 2022 shall be of the more standard and level.