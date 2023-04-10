President All India Football Federation calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, Apr 10:KalyanChaubey, President All India Football Federation called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Chaubey, accompanied by DrShahjiPrabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF discussed with Lt Governor the roadmap for Football activities in J&K.
The Lt Governor asked the AIFF officer bearers to set up at least one Centre of Excellence each in Srinagar and Jammu and organise capacity-building programmes for local referees so that they are eligible for officiating in bigger events like I-League etc.
The Lt Governor further asked the AIFF to include J&K in the panel of states and union territories that will host national-level competitions and international and I-League matches regularly.
AIFF should also come up with a programme for the promotion of women's football in the Union Territory and nurture them to excel at national and international competitions, he added.
KalyanChaubey, President AIFF assured the support of AIFF in the development of football in the UT. AIFF is ready to work with all the stakeholders to help the youth of J&K to hone their abilities, he added.
SarmadHafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Nuzhat Gull, Secretary, J&K Sports Council were also present during the meeting.