Previous Govts hesitated to allocate budget for sports, we brought changes: PM Modi

The Prime Minister added that the progress of the sports sector of any country is directly related to the progress of its economy and hence his government took all steps to foster this area.

"Erstwhile governments hesitated to allocate enough budget for sports. This year's sports budget is three times more than the sports budget nine years ago," he said.

"There is no dearth of talent in India and the country has produced champions despite deprivation. In the international sports medal tally we were far behind. But since 2014 we have overcome the situation. We have brought a change in sports infrastructure, schemes related to financial help to sportspersons, selection process and training programs. We also brought changes in the mindset of society. Roadblocks in the sports ecosystem have been removed," Modi added.