Prioritise development of sports infrastructure: Sajjad Shaheen

According to a press release, he was addressing youth gatherings during the prize distribution ceremony of Final match of Super Entertainment Cricket Cup season-5 organised by Nawaz Sharif, Manzoor Ahmed Sarpanch and Tanveer Ahmed held at Hirnihal, Khari in Banihal constituency. Shaheen said, "Given the severity of the drug menace and its impact on society, I think every one of us ought to play his/her role in eradicating this destructive evil.”

Giving away the Winner and Runner Up trophies, the NC leader appreciated the players for their excellence in the game, saying there is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but the need is to fine-tune their capabilities and make a mark in national and international sports events.