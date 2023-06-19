Prioritise development of sports infrastructure: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, June 19: National Conference leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has called upon the youth to become agents of change and play their role in protecting the young population from falling prey to the grave evil of drug menace which is assuming frightening proportions in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he was addressing youth gatherings during the prize distribution ceremony of Final match of Super Entertainment Cricket Cup season-5 organised by Nawaz Sharif, Manzoor Ahmed Sarpanch and Tanveer Ahmed held at Hirnihal, Khari in Banihal constituency. Shaheen said, "Given the severity of the drug menace and its impact on society, I think every one of us ought to play his/her role in eradicating this destructive evil.”
Giving away the Winner and Runner Up trophies, the NC leader appreciated the players for their excellence in the game, saying there is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but the need is to fine-tune their capabilities and make a mark in national and international sports events.
He said Jammu and Kashmir has already produced some ace cricketers who are making their mark in the national team as well as in the IPL. This is highly encouraging and rekindles hope about the best of the times in the field of cricket.
"Our youngsters are second to none and provided opportunities, coaching and avenues, the day is not far when they will shine in the cricket horizon of the country", Shaheen said.