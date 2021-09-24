Prof Ashai appointed as Sports Secretary CUS

An order issued on Friday by Cluster University paved way for appointment of Prof. Tariq Ashai, HOD Chemistry, Amar Singh College as Secretary, Sports and Games of the University.

Prof. Ashai shall be responsible for the conduct of all the sports and gaming activities of the university.

Prof. Ashai is a well-known academician, sportsperson and is also the President of J&K College Teachers' Association (CTA). Prof. Ashai has been the convenor sports committee and has organized of various sports tournaments in the past. The appointment of Prof Ashai has been welcomed by the teaching and non-teaching fraternity of the Higher Education Department. In a statement issued, the employees of the higher education department congratulated Prof. Ashai for taking over this responsibility.