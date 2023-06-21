PROF YOUSUF MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT | Islamia College to host final match on June 26

Srinagar: The final cricket match of the 14th Professor Yousuf Memorial Inter-College Cricket Tournament will be played between PG Kashmir University-11 and GDC Frisal Kulgam on Monday (June 26).

A statement by the college issued here states that 18 Kashmir College Cricket teams participated in the knockout format. There will be a post-match Prize Distribution Ceremony at College Ground with a focus to find real talent from students of colleges and Universities of Kashmir.

Later, the prize distribution ceremony, trophies and mementoes among the winning team and other participating players of the tournament shall be distributed at the end of the final Cricket match which shall be played between PG Kashmir University -11 and GDC Frisal Kulgam, Kashmir at Islamia College Cricket Ground.