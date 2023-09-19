Provincial Level Volleyball Competition begins in Doda

Doda: To promote awareness about sports activities, the district Youth Services and Sports Department Doda organised the week-long inter-district provincial-level volleyball competition for under 14, 17 and 19 girls. Today the U19 girl's competition kicked off at the beautiful sports Stadium, Doda under the supervision of District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Jaffar Haider Sheikh.
The competition began after the successful conclusion of the under 14 and under 17 Girls category yesterday.
Today, the spotlight shifted to the under-19 girls' category, where teams from almost all districts of the Jammu province except Ramban and Kishtwar showcased their skills.
The event was inaugurated with grandeur by Pran Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner. Joining him were Jaffer Haider, District Youth Services & Sports Officer (DYSSO) Doda Neeta Manhas, I/c ZPEO Bhalla.
In his inspirational address, the ADDC encouraged participants, emphasising the significance of sports in the development of youth. He extended his warm and best wishes to the participants for their future endeavors and commended the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Doda, for organising this event in a unique and engaging manner.