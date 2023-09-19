Provincial Level Volleyball Competition begins in Doda

Doda: To promote awareness about sports activities, the district Youth Services and Sports Department Doda organised the week-long inter-district provincial-level volleyball competition for under 14, 17 and 19 girls. Today the U19 girl's competition kicked off at the beautiful sports Stadium, Doda under the supervision of District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Jaffar Haider Sheikh.

The competition began after the successful conclusion of the under 14 and under 17 Girls category yesterday.

Today, the spotlight shifted to the under-19 girls' category, where teams from almost all districts of the Jammu province except Ramban and Kishtwar showcased their skills.