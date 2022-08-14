PSG beat Montpellier 5-2 in French league

Neymar scored twice on Saturday to take his tally to three goals in two league games for the defending champion on a night when Lionel Messi was held scoreless. The Brazil striker was also PSG's best player in preseason friendlies as he looks to find his peak form for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

PSG also netted five goals in its league opener and Montpellier opted for a low defensive block to deny space for the hosts. But the pressure was too much for center back Falaye Sacko, who diverted Mbappe's off-target shot into his own net in the 39th minute.