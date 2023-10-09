Sports
Pulwama Cricket League concludes
Pulwama, Oct 9: Pulwama Cricket League-2023 concluded today with a colourful closing ceremony after the final match of the tournament was played at Sports Stadium Pulwama.
In the final match of the T20 cricket tournament, Gudoora Cricket Club emerged victorious by defeating Chandgam Cricket Club by 21 runs. The tournament was played on knock-out basis in which 16 teams from different areas of Pulwama-belt participated with great enthusiasm, passion & valour.