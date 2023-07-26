Pulwama hosts open night Kabbadi tournament to fight drug menace

Pulwama: A well-manicured park in the heart of south Kashmir's Pulwama town sprang to life late on Tuesday evening with hundreds of spectators streaming into the park to witness a Kabaddi match.

The district administration organised an open night Kabaddi tournament as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat programme.

"The tournament is being played under the banner of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The district administration wants to promote sports here. Presently, a cricket tournament is underway and soon we are organising a flurry of tournaments including football and badminton tournaments", said Dr Basharat Qayoom, District Magistrate (DM), Pulwama.

He said that he wanted more and more youth to participate in sports to keep the scourge of drugs off society.

“We should come together to fight against the drugs," said the DM.