Pulwama Thang-Ta championship concludes

The championship was organized by District Pulwama Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

In the event competitions of all age groups in both boys and girls sections were held. The selected players will be representing Pulwama district in the upcoming J&K Thang-Ta Championship 2021-22 scheduled to be held at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.

Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, Nusrat Gazala was Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.