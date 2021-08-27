Pulwama Thang-Ta championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 27: The two day district Pulwama Thang-Ta championship concluded at Muscle Machei Gym, Pulwama on Friday.
The championship was organized by District Pulwama Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.
In the event competitions of all age groups in both boys and girls sections were held. The selected players will be representing Pulwama district in the upcoming J&K Thang-Ta Championship 2021-22 scheduled to be held at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.
Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, Nusrat Gazala was Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.