Pundir replaces Parvez as captain of J&K team

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Tuesday announced J&K T20 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament with Shubham Pundir replacing senior cricketer Parvez Rasool as captain of the team.
According to a statement issued by JKCA, a list of selected 20 players and standbys was announced by JKCA on Tuesday.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament is going to be held at Vadodara, Gujarat from October 27.
Shubam Pundir has been named the captain of the team. That means Parvez Rasool for the first time in around eight years will not be J&K skipper.
Abdul Samad has been appointed as vice captain of the team.
The other members of the team include Ian Dev Singh, Shubam Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Vivant Sharma, Henan Malik, Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Dar, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhveer Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Irfan-ul-Haq, Suryansh Raina, Aqib Nabi, Waseem Raza, Ram Dayal, Jatin Wadhawan and Paras Sharma.
The selectors have also kept Umar Nazir as a standby to join the team in case Umran Malik is held back in UAE with the Indian Team as a net bowler.
“It was a herculean task to finalise the team because of stiff competition for each slot in the team. We have tried to select the best possible combination,” Vidya Bhaskar, the Chief Selector mens team was quoted in a JKCA statement.
The JKCA further said that the team underwent a tough selection process followed by a six-week preparatory camp which included a two-week physical and mental conditioning camp under the expert supervision of Nishanta Bordoloi, an internationally acclaimed Head High Performance and Strengthening and Conditioning Coach.
“Bordoloi was assisted by Pawan Kumar Sharma, team’s strength and conditioning coach and Chirag Pandya, a physiotherapist of national fame. To ensure that the players get adequate daily protein, special meals were provided to the players by JKCA,” Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration of JKCA said in a statement.
“To ensure that every selected member of the team gets adequate match practice, every player was made to play 9-10 matches each,” the statement said.
Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development said that the camp for its entire duration was supervised by the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the selectors, support staff and myself. Nine matches were played with Kookaburra balls.
Before proceeding to Vadhodra, the team will undergo another practice camp at Delhi from October 21 to 26 and play matches with Delhi and Services teams.