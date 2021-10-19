Pundir replaces Parvez as captain of J&K team

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Tuesday announced J&K T20 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament with Shubham Pundir replacing senior cricketer Parvez Rasool as captain of the team.

According to a statement issued by JKCA, a list of selected 20 players and standbys was announced by JKCA on Tuesday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament is going to be held at Vadodara, Gujarat from October 27.

Shubam Pundir has been named the captain of the team. That means Parvez Rasool for the first time in around eight years will not be J&K skipper.

Abdul Samad has been appointed as vice captain of the team.