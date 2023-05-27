QIA Champions League | Asrar Rehbar continues to shine in Qatar

Srinagar, May 27: Kashmir footballer, AsrarRehbar has continued his brilliant form in the QIA Champions League 2023-Qatar leading his side into knockout on Friday.
After having scored in his debut game, Asrar was at his absolute best in the crucial game against QIE SpeedForce FC on Friday. Asrar went on to score a goal and made two assists to help his side cruise into a knockout. In the match City Exchange FC for whom Asrar plays beat QIE SpeedForce FC by 5-0 goals at Doha Sports Stadium. Out of five goals, Asrar had contribution in three.
Asrar now has got two goals and as many assists in the two games played so far.
In its next game which is the knockout round, City Exchange will be clashing with Ole FC on Friday.
QIA Champions League is the Qatar Indian Association (QIA)'s flagship football tournament. Since its inception in 2013, QIA has earned plaudits for its innovative tournament concept, which brings together professional footballers from India and expatriates living in Qatar in a month-long footballing extravaganza.