Quinton de Kock addresses growing concerns over future of ODI format

Quinton believes that there will be youngsters who would like to play the format and said in the pre-match press conference, “I’m sure a lot of guys love the format. I’m not going to speak on behalf of everyone. For myself, it’s been doing it for a couple of years now, so I find it quite tiring. It’s been a long time for myself, but I’m sure there’s still a lot of guys, a lot of youngsters coming through the ranks, guys still at school growing up, they still would love to play this format and I highly recommend that they find a way to keep it going because there’s a lot of guys with big ambitions who want this format to carry on going which I think they need to find a place and a time for it to happen.”

South Africa will be backing themselves to walk away with the victory as they have 15 victories out of the last 20 ODI matches that they have played. Last month, they turned around a 2-0 deficit to clinch the five-match ODI series by 3-2.