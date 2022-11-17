Qurat ul Ain, Zeem, Osman win medals in Roller Skating Championship

Srinagar: Kashmir-based roller skating athletes Qurat ul Ain, Zeem and Osman bagged medals in the J&K Roller Skating Championship held in Jammu from November 10 to 13.

In the event, around 200 players from all over J&K participated. The Kashmir province contingent couldn't do much in the senior and junior boys categories but was able to bag medals in junior girls and sub juniors boys categories.

Qurat ul Ain bagged two gold medals in the 300 metres and 500-metre junior girls categories. In sub-junior categories, Zeem and Osman bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.