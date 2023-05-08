‘Rafael Nadal missing French Open would be brutal for tennis’

As he continues to heal from a hip injury acquired during his Australian Open second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald, Nadal is doubtful to make his 19th appearance at the clay Grand Slam. The 14-time French Open admitted at the end of April that he still didn’t know when he would be able to play again after being forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open because the initial recovery period of six to eight weeks had already gone.

“It would be brutal (Nadal not being there), it would be tough for tennis if Rafale isn’t going to be there. I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best,” Federer told Sky Sports.