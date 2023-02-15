Rahul Gandhi hits ski slopes in Gulmarg
Srinagar: On his first day of a two-day personal visit to Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went skiing in Gulmarg on Wednesday.
Gandhi, who had just finished his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks prior, was once more wearing his now-iconic T-shirt as he briefly paused in Tangmarg town on his route to Gulmarg Ski Resort, 52 kilometres from Srinagar.
The former head of Congress declined to answer press inquiries. When pressed for a reply, he only uttered “Namaskar.”
Gandhi went skiing in Affarwat after riding the renowned Gondola Cable Car in Gulmarg.
The Congress leader gave his security guards a hard time as he posed for photographs with a group of enthusiastic tourists before starting to descend.
Gandhi skied down the magnificent mountains of Gulmarg.
One of the visitors who spoke with Rahul Gandhi commented, “We feel lucky to have met Rahul Gandhi.”
According to Pradesh Congress Committee officials, Gandhi is in the area on a personal visit and will likely attend a private event there.