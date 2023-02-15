Rahul Gandhi hits ski slopes in Gulmarg

Srinagar: On his first day of a two-day personal visit to Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went skiing in Gulmarg on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who had just finished his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks prior, was once more wearing his now-iconic T-shirt as he briefly paused in Tangmarg town on his route to Gulmarg Ski Resort, 52 kilometres from Srinagar.

The former head of Congress declined to answer press inquiries. When pressed for a reply, he only uttered “Namaskar.”