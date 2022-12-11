Rahul to lead India in first Test vs Bangladesh in absence of injured Rohit

New Delhi: Opener K.L. Rahul will lead India in the first of two Test matches against Bangladesh in absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the opening match due to his left thumb injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

Rohit suffered a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He missed the third ODI, flew to Mumbai to meet a specialist and has been advised appropriate management for this injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit's replacement for the first Test while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as the vice-captain.