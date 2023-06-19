Rally of Valley concludes in Kupwara

Time-speed-distance (TSD) 4-wheeler rally known as the "Rally of the Valley." was organised by the District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with J&K Police and Army.

Motor Rally aimed to highlight unexplored tourist destinations, adventure Motor sports activities and raise awareness about safe driving practices was kicked off on June 14, 2023 from Chamba and reached Kupwara on 18th June and culminated on Sunday at picturesque Keran Valley of Kupwara district near the line of control on banks of Kishanganga river after covering a distance of 1050 miles. Participants of Motor rallies belonging to different parts of the country traversed through the treacherous roads of Chamba, Jammu, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Kupwara, and finally reached Keran after crossing Farkyan top. The grand motor rally witnessed the participation of over 65 professional racers across the country and 40 (4 -Wheeler) vehicles.