Rally of Valley concludes in Kupwara

Kupwara, June 18: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray Sunday send-off Motorsports rally from TRC Kupwara.
Time-speed-distance (TSD) 4-wheeler rally known as the "Rally of the Valley." was organised by the District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with J&K Police and Army.
Motor Rally aimed to highlight unexplored tourist destinations, adventure Motor sports activities and raise awareness about safe driving practices was kicked off on June 14, 2023 from Chamba and reached Kupwara on 18th June and culminated on Sunday at picturesque Keran Valley of Kupwara district near the line of control on banks of Kishanganga river after covering a distance of 1050 miles. Participants of Motor rallies belonging to different parts of the country traversed through the treacherous roads of Chamba, Jammu, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Kupwara, and finally reached Keran after crossing Farkyan top. The grand motor rally witnessed the participation of over 65 professional racers across the country and 40 (4 -Wheeler) vehicles.
Earlier, in the morning, the District Administration Kupwara headed by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray in the presence of SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas and ADC Kupwara (CEO LBDDA) Gh. Nabi Bhat received the motor rally and welcomed the participants of the rally on reaching Kupwara.
While sending-Off the motor racing rally, DC said that such sports rallies promote the tourism activities in unexplored destinations. Keran is a picturesque and beautiful tourist destination in Kupwara district and Kupwara district is a very beautiful district in J&K, this will prove helpful in exploring beautiful places of Kupwara especially Keran.
"Last year 40,000 tourists visited different tourist spots of Kupwara district. This year 2,75,000 tourists have visited different areas of Kupwara district. Tourism season has picked up in the district and tourist footfall will further increase in the district in the coming days and a huge tourist rush is expected this year owing to exploring of different off-beat tourism destinations, promotion of border tourism, Eco -tourism, adventure tourism and homestay facilities in far off areas of the district", DC said.