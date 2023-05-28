Rally of Valley: J&K to host India’s biggest motorsport event

Srinagar: The Chamba to Kashmir, Rally of Valley, which is being termed as India’s first biggest and highest (Time Speed Distance) TSD rally is scheduled to be held from Chamba Himachal Pradesh to Srinagar on June 14 to 18.
The first of its kind, India’s mountain motorable rally would start from Chamba Himachal Pradesh on June 14 and will reach Jammu on June 16 before culminating on June 18 at Srinagar. The rally will pass through Jammu, Patnitop, Bhaderwah, Jai Valley, Kishtwar, Sinthan Pass, Srinagar, Keran (LOC), and Pharkiya Pass before culminating back at Srinagar.
Termed as India’s biggest and longest mountain TSD (Time Speed Distance) event will feature both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles.
In the two-wheeler category, competitions would be held in Amateur Open, Pro Open, SUV Open, Couple Open, All Women Open and Corporate Open. In the Four Wheeler category competition would be held in Amateur Open, SUV Open, Pro Open, Couple Open, Thar Open and Gypsy Open.
“It is India’s 1st Biggest Longest Highest TSD Rally, named Rally of Valley which will start from Chamba on June 14 and is likely to be flagged off by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. It’s a national event organised by Azlan Racing alongwith Chamba Motorsports and Autoz365. The special thing about this event is that its main sponsor is Tesla USA with Karcher which makes it unique in the entire Country,” said Taufeeq Mughal one of the main organisers and an accomplished motorsport racer.
He said that professional motorsport is returning to J&K and particularly Kashmir after a long gap.
“Motorsport is my passion and I have worked really hard to make this event a reality. It is after a long gap the sport is coming back to J&K and especially Kashmir. The last event that Kashmir hosted, I was competing in that and now I am organising one,” Taufeeq said.
Taufeeq said that the Rally will be covering and explore those areas that have been untouched before.
“This rally is not just another rally. It is special and unique in many ways. First, it starts from Chamba is special and then reaches those areas which have not been reached before like Jai Valley, Pharkiya Pass Keran. We chose its route after a lot of deliberation and recce,” he said.
“J&K Tourism is fully supporting the event so is J&K Police. It is being also supported by Himachal Tourism apart from other sponsors,” he said.
About the response and participants, Taufeeq said,” We have received overwhelming support from the participants from all over India. Entries are almost booked and the event will have a grand start on June 14 in Chamba before reaching its full excitement in J&K and culminating in Srinagar on June 18.”