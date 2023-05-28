Rally of Valley: J&K to host India’s biggest motorsport event

“Motorsport is my passion and I have worked really hard to make this event a reality. It is after a long gap the sport is coming back to J&K and especially Kashmir. The last event that Kashmir hosted, I was competing in that and now I am organising one,” Taufeeq said.

Taufeeq said that the Rally will be covering and explore those areas that have been untouched before.

“This rally is not just another rally. It is special and unique in many ways. First, it starts from Chamba is special and then reaches those areas which have not been reached before like Jai Valley, Pharkiya Pass Keran. We chose its route after a lot of deliberation and recce,” he said.

“J&K Tourism is fully supporting the event so is J&K Police. It is being also supported by Himachal Tourism apart from other sponsors,” he said.

About the response and participants, Taufeeq said,” We have received overwhelming support from the participants from all over India. Entries are almost booked and the event will have a grand start on June 14 in Chamba before reaching its full excitement in J&K and culminating in Srinagar on June 18.”