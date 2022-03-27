Rana lauds J&K cricketers making mark in national, IPL events

“Our youngsters are second to none and provided opportunities, coaching and avenues, the day is not far when they will shine in the cricket horizon of the country”, Rana said.

He appreciated the enthusiasm among the budding cricketers and said that over month-long competitions will place them in good stead to face the competitive world with vigour and confidence. He wished success to the participants, saying though just one team will make it to the top yet this should not be the end of the game. “In sports there is always another time”, he said and hoped that by emulating this spirit the players will do their best and play with commitment.