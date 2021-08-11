Ranjeet Kalra calls on Advisor Khan, requests for early release of Sports Policy

Kalra during the course of the meeting requested the Advisor for an early release of Sports Policy of J&K. He also requested the Advisor for expediting the process of appointment of outstanding sportspersons to government under the provisions of SRO 349 and allied issues especially the appointment case of Asian Games Medalist in Wushu Bhanu Pratap Singh.

He also reiterated his earlier request for establishing a Sports medicine, rehabilitation and medical aid centre at Srinagar and Jammu stadiums respectively and for special emphasis on the promotion and welfare of specially abled, blind and para athletes.

Ranjeet Kalra who is presently also the member of the management committee of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre discussed various issues pertaining to the logistics of SAI centre , Jammu.

Kalra complimented the Advisor for various initiatives being taken by the J&K sports council for promotion of sports in the Union Territory of J&K despite of the Covid challenge.