Ranjeet Kalra calls on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Kalra during the course of the meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the promotion of sports in J&K and also issues regarding the up-gradation and logistics of SAI centre in Jammu.

Kalra, while expressing gratitude to Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha's administration for the new sports policy and appointment of outstanding sportspersons to gazetted posts requested the minister to further strengthen the sports programs in Jammu and Kashmir by pitching in resources and funding for the success of the newly released visionary sports policy.