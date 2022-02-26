Ranjeet Kalra calls on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Srinagar, Feb 26: A well-known administrator of J&K who is presently a member of the management committee of Sports Authority of India ( SAI) Centre in Jammu, RanjeetKalra met Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Saturday.
Kalra during the course of the meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the promotion of sports in J&K and also issues regarding the up-gradation and logistics of SAI centre in Jammu.
Kalra, while expressing gratitude to Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha's administration for the new sports policy and appointment of outstanding sportspersons to gazetted posts requested the minister to further strengthen the sports programs in Jammu and Kashmir by pitching in resources and funding for the success of the newly released visionary sports policy.
Ranjeet Kalra also thanked Anurag Thakur for his continuous and generous support for the promotion of sports and youth affairs in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, especially with regard to the upcoming and the newly created state of the art sports infrastructure in various districts built under the Prime Minister's special sports package for J&K.