Ranjeet Kalra conferred with DGP medal

Srinagar, Apr 5: The ace sports administrator and current member of J&K Sports Council Ranjeet Kalra has been conferred with DGP J&K's medal and commendation for his outstanding contribution to the field of Sports and Youth Affairs.
The medal was pinned by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at a special investiture ceremony held at ZPHQ Jammu.
Mukesh Singh while appreciating Ranjeet Kalra's contribution towards sports, especially towards the various sports initiatives undertaken by J&K Police under its civic action program congratulated Kalra on behalf of DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh and hoped that he would continue to selflessly contribute to the field of sports and youth affairs in future as well.
Kalra, a former J&K cricketer, who serves as a teaching faculty with the University of Jammu is presently also a member of the Governing Council (Sports) Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
Kalra has previously also remained Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs to the Government of UT of Lakshadweep and Co-Chairman Sports Council of the Central University of Jammu.