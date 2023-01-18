Ranji Trophy | Abhinav Puri scores ton as J&K end day 2 on 241/3

Srinagar, Jan 18:AbhinavPuri completed his come back into J&K senior cricket team with a century as J&K ended day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura on 241/3 at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, Jammu on Wednesday.
J&K batters faced 79 overs on the second day of the play and were able to score only 189 runs. In the otherwise slow-paced game, the only excitement came when AbhinavPuri reached to his century. He received applause from everyone present on the ground.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 52/0, J&K in the back of Abhinav and superb half-centuries by skipper ShubhamKhajuria and promising Vivrant Sharma scored 241/3 in 103 overs before the play was stopped and called off due to bad light around one hour before the scheduled time.
AbhinavPuri scored 121 runs off 316 balls.
Vivrant Sharma scored 55 runs off 122 balls while skipper ShubhamKhajuria contributed 53 runs off 129 balls.
Ian Dev Singh (4 off 50 balls) and Abdul Samad (0 off 1 ball) were on the crease at the draw of stumps. For Tripura, MB Mura Singh and SS Ghosh were the successful bowlers with one wicket each.