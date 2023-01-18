Ranji Trophy | Abhinav Puri scores ton as J&K end day 2 on 241/3

J&K batters faced 79 overs on the second day of the play and were able to score only 189 runs. In the otherwise slow-paced game, the only excitement came when AbhinavPuri reached to his century. He received applause from everyone present on the ground.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 52/0, J&K in the back of Abhinav and superb half-centuries by skipper ShubhamKhajuria and promising Vivrant Sharma scored 241/3 in 103 overs before the play was stopped and called off due to bad light around one hour before the scheduled time.