Ranji Trophy | Auqib Nabi picks 3 quick wickets to rattle MP on Day 1

With three wickets down, it appeared that Madhya Pradesh would close the first day on a high note against the hosts. However, Auqib Nabi took the wickets of Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, and Anubhav Agarwal to leave Madhya Pradesh down by six wickets at the close of the day’s play.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Madhya Pradesh after losing an early wicket in Himanshu Mantri (6) rode on a brilliant partnership by opener Yash Dubey and number 3 batter Shubham Sharma to take the score to 118 runs in 42 overs before Shubham was dismissed by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq at his individual score of 52 runs.