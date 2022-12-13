Ranji Trophy | Auqib Nabi picks 3 quick wickets to rattle MP on Day 1

Srinagar, Dec 13: The late triple strike by bowler Auqib Nabi interrupted Madhya Pradesh’s momentum as visitors finished the first day of Ranji Trophy play against hosts J&K on 251/6 at GGM Science College Hostel field in Jammu today.
With three wickets down, it appeared that Madhya Pradesh would close the first day on a high note against the hosts. However, Auqib Nabi took the wickets of Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, and Anubhav Agarwal to leave Madhya Pradesh down by six wickets at the close of the day’s play.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Madhya Pradesh after losing an early wicket in Himanshu Mantri (6) rode on a brilliant partnership by opener Yash Dubey and number 3 batter Shubham Sharma to take the score to 118 runs in 42 overs before Shubham was dismissed by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq at his individual score of 52 runs.
Dubey continued with talented Rajat Patidar and took the score to 175 runs in 59 overs, before the dismissal of Dubey on 81 runs. Patidar scored magnificent 62 runs before Auqib Nabi uprooted his stumps.
At stumps skipper, Aditya Shrivastava was unbeaten on 23 and the next batter will join him tomorrow morning.
For J&K, Auqib was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while Yudhvir Singh, Abid Mushtaq and Vivrant Sharma claimed one wicket each.
In the match, J&K handed a debut to five players. Vivrant, Musaif, Shivansh, Yudhvir and Sahil all are playing their first Ranji Trophy match.