Ranji Trophy | Day 2: J&K bundled for 161 runs by Railways

While none of the other batters during the first two days of play could score fifty, Mohammad Saif scored a brilliant unbeaten knock of 233 runs to guide Railway’s inning to a total of 427 runs. In response, J&K bundled out for 161 run total in the first innings to hand railways first innings lead of 266. J&K were forced to follow on and were 5/0 in the second innings at the end of the second day’s play. J&K still trail by 261 runs.

Earlier Railways resumed their inning from an overnight total of 322 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Saif resumed an overnight individual score of 161. He continued to anchor Railways innings and went on to take his team to 427 run total. Saif formed a 97-run stand for the 10th wicket with Adarsh Singh who was the last wicket to fall in the innings after scoring 21. Saif remained not out on a magnificent 233 from 293 balls. He hit 30 fours and three sixes. The next best score in Railways innings was 32 by Vivek Singh. For J&K, AbidMushtaq took four wickets while Umar took three. AuqibNabi took two wickets while Mohammad Tahir took one.