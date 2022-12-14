Ranji Trophy | Day 2: J&K bundled out for paltry 98 runs

Srinagar, Dec 14: Madhya Pradesh star pacer Avesh Khan ran through J&K’s batting, as the host’s batting crumbled in both innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at GGM Science College Ground, Jammu on Wednesday.
It was a complete failure from J&K’s batting on the second day of the play as the whole side bundled out for 98 run total in the first innings. Forced to follow on, J&K is struggling at 54/7 in the second innings, trailing Madhya Pradesh’s first-inning total of 308 by 156 runs.
Earlier resuming from an overnight score of 251/6, visitors Madhya Pradesh got all out for 308 run total in the first innings.
Yash Dubey with 81 was the highest scorer for them while Rajat Patidar scored 62. Shubham Sharma scored 52. For J&K pacer Auqib Nabi claimed a four-wicket haul while Abid Mushtaq took three.
As the Madhya Pradesh first inning was wrapped, then began the horror show of J&K batting. MP pacer Avesh Khan ran through J&K. The whole side got bundled out for 98 run total. Vivrant Sharma was the highest scorer with 34 runs while Abid Mushtaq remained not out on 21. For Madhya Pradesh, Avesh Khan took a five-wicket haul while Sarainsh Jain took four.
J&K conceded the first-inning lead of 218 runs and was forced to follow on. In its second, J&K batting again failed as they were reduced to 54/7 at the end of the second day’s play. J&K batters once again had no answers to Madhya Pradesh bowlers, particularly to Avesh Khan. Henan Malik got out after scoring 27 while no one among other batters so far has reached the double-figure mark. Yudhvir is batting on seven and Sahil Lotra is on two. For Madhya Pradesh, Avesh Khan has bagged three wickets.
J&K still trail Madhya Pradesh’s first-inning total by 156 runs and looks set for an innings defeat.
In the absence of star players like Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and Parvez Rasool J&K have looked completely out of order in this match on their home turf. The continued failure of skipper Shubham Pundir is adding to the worries of the Jammu & Kashmir side.