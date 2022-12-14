Ranji Trophy | Day 2: J&K bundled out for paltry 98 runs

It was a complete failure from J&K’s batting on the second day of the play as the whole side bundled out for 98 run total in the first innings. Forced to follow on, J&K is struggling at 54/7 in the second innings, trailing Madhya Pradesh’s first-inning total of 308 by 156 runs.

Earlier resuming from an overnight score of 251/6, visitors Madhya Pradesh got all out for 308 run total in the first innings.