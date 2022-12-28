RANJI TROPHY | Day 2: Vidarbha take crucial 1st innings lead over J&K

Srinagar: Hosts Vidarbha earned crucial first innings lead of 81 runs against J&K on the second day of the Ranji Trophy tournament match at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur on Wednesday.
At the end of the second day’s play, J&K were 77/3 in their second innings, still trailing Vidarbha by four runs. For J&K, skipper Shubham Khajuria was batting on 39 along with Fazil Rashid on three.
Suryansh Raina (1), Henan Malik (21) and Vivrant Sharma (7) were the wickets to fall. For Vidarbha, AA Wakhare took two wickets while Bhute took one.
The earlier day’s play started with Vidarbha resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 58/2. They got all out for 272 runs, thus gaining the first innings lead of 81 runs.
AA Sarwate with 75 was the highest scorer for Vidarbha while Atharwe Thaide scored 74 and Harsh Dubey 55. For J&K, Umar Nazir took a five-wicket haul while Abid Mushtaq took three. Auqib Nabi and Sahil Lotra took one wicket each.
Earlier J&K in its first innings had got all out for 191 runs in 68 overs. Musaif Ajaz top scored with 41 runs while Suryansh Raina contributed 30 runs off 54 balls. Umar Nazir scored 21 runs.
For Vidharbha, Y R Thakur took four wickets while AA Sarvate and Bhute bagged three wickets each.
It is J&K’s third match of the tournament. They suffered an innings defeat in the first match against Madhya Pradesh and in the second match suffered a 9-wicket defeat against Gujarat. After such a bad start to the campaign, selectors dropped skipper Shubham Pundir from the side, replacing him with Shubham Khajuria as captain.