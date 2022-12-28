RANJI TROPHY | Day 2: Vidarbha take crucial 1st innings lead over J&K

Srinagar: Hosts Vidarbha earned crucial first innings lead of 81 runs against J&K on the second day of the Ranji Trophy tournament match at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur on Wednesday.

At the end of the second day’s play, J&K were 77/3 in their second innings, still trailing Vidarbha by four runs. For J&K, skipper Shubham Khajuria was batting on 39 along with Fazil Rashid on three.

Suryansh Raina (1), Henan Malik (21) and Vivrant Sharma (7) were the wickets to fall. For Vidarbha, AA Wakhare took two wickets while Bhute took one.

The earlier day’s play started with Vidarbha resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 58/2. They got all out for 272 runs, thus gaining the first innings lead of 81 runs.

AA Sarwate with 75 was the highest scorer for Vidarbha while Atharwe Thaide scored 74 and Harsh Dubey 55. For J&K, Umar Nazir took a five-wicket haul while Abid Mushtaq took three. Auqib Nabi and Sahil Lotra took one wicket each.