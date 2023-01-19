RANJI TROPHY | Day 3: J&K declare first innings at 446/6

Srinagar: Tripura were struggling at 76/4 in their first innings at the end of day 3 in response to J&K’s first innings total of 446/6 in the match of Ranji Trophy tournament at GGM Science College ground, Jammu on Thursday.

At the end of the day’s play, Tripura were 76/4, trailing J&K’s first-inning total by 370 runs with six wickets in hand. Bikram Kumar Das was batting on 39 while SS Ghosh was on 23 for Tripura. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took three wickets while Umar Nazir one.

Earlier resuming from an overnight score of 241/3, J&K went on to declare their innings on 446 for the loss of six wickets. Overnight unbeaten veteran batter Ian Dev went on to score 61 runs while Abdul Samad also scored 58. Fazil Rashid fell on a score of 15. When J&K declared their inning, Musaif Aijaz was batting on 43 and Abid Mushtaq on 31.