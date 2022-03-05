Ranji Trophy | Day 3: J&K on verge of defeat against Railways

In the second inning, J&K top order failed completely leaving them on 145 runs for the loss of six wickets. They still trail Railway's first-inning total by 22 runs. For J&K, Ian Dev is batting on 23 along with AuqibNabi on one. SuryanshRaina got out after scoring 39, Abdul Samad 29, Fazil Rashid 29, Henan Malik 7, QamranIqbal 15 and ParvezRasool on nought. For Railways, ShivamChoudhary took three wickets while Karn Sharma took two.

Earlier J&K in its first inning had scored 259 runs with QamranIqbal top-scoring with 83 while Karn Sharma took a six-wicket haul for Railways.

With full days of play left, Railways would go for an all-out win against J&K on Sunday. With six wickets down, J&K may not be able to show much of a resistance to stall the Railways charge. J&K now are almost out of the tournament, even if they are able to earn a shock draw out of this match.