Ranji Trophy | Ian Dev makes come back to J&K team

Srinagar, Jan 17: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) selectors on Monday made two changes in the J&K Ranji trophy squad with former skipper and veteran batter Ian Dev making a comeback.
The J&K Ranji Trophy side has been performing badly this season, suffering four defeats in the five matches played. The team is next scheduled to take on Tripura from January 17 at Hostel Ground Jammu.
For the last two matches of the season, selectors named two changes in the squad on Monday. Veteran batter Ian Dev and pacer Aakash Choudhary have been included in the place of batter Henan Malik and pacer Yudhvir Singh.
The selection of Ian Dev has come up as a major surprise as the former skipper hasn’t represented J&K this year in any format. He was also missing from the JKCA Talent hunt tournament held in the summer of last year. He was last seen playing Sri Lanka first-class cricket.