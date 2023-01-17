Ranji Trophy | Ian Dev makes come back to J&K team

For the last two matches of the season, selectors named two changes in the squad on Monday. Veteran batter Ian Dev and pacer Aakash Choudhary have been included in the place of batter Henan Malik and pacer Yudhvir Singh.

The selection of Ian Dev has come up as a major surprise as the former skipper hasn’t represented J&K this year in any format. He was also missing from the JKCA Talent hunt tournament held in the summer of last year. He was last seen playing Sri Lanka first-class cricket.