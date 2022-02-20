Ranji Trophy| J&K beat Pondicherry by 8-wickets

Srinagar, Feb 20: Former skipper Parvez Rasool took 10 wickets in the match as J&K secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pondicherry in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy tournament at SSN College ground Chennai on Sunday.
On the last day of the match, Pondicherry bundled out for 124 run total in the second inning to set a 42 run target for J&K to win. J&K achieved the target for the loss of two wickets in 12.4 overs. Parvez took six wickets in the second inning and a total of 10 wickets in the match. For his match-winning performance of 10 wickets, Parvez was awarded man of the match. J&K bagged six points from the match and missed a bonus point as they lost two wickets while chasing a 42 run target.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 113 for the loss of nine wickets, Pondicherry bundled out for 124 runs, thus setting a target of 42 runs for J&K. Sagar V Trivedi top-scored with 37-ball 37 runs, while Pavan Deshpande scored 21 runs. First innings centurion, Paras Dogra contributed 16 runs to the total.
For J&K, Parvez Rasool was the wrecker-in-chief, taking six wickets by conceding 29 runs in his 19.5 overs, while left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq took two wickets by giving away 28 runs in his 12 overs. Umran Malik and medium-pacer Auqib Nabi claimed one wicket each. Chasing a meager target of 42 runs, J&K completed the formality in 12.4 overs, losing two wickets, thus winning the match by eight wickets.
Openers Qamran and Jatin lost their wickets cheaply. Shubham Singh Pundir remained unbeaten on 21 off 34 balls while skipper Ian Dev Singh finished the match in style, hitting a massive six off the only ball he faced. For Pondicherry, Sagar P Udeshi took both the wickets. Earlier, J&K in its first inning on the back of 103 runs off 78 balls by Abdul Samad put 426 runs on board in 114.3 overs, thus gaining a vital lead. Samad completed his century in 68 balls. He sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt and smashed 19 boundaries and 2 massive sixes. Qamran Iqbal scored 96 runs knock missing a ton by four runs while Abid Mushtaq and Parvez Rasool contributed 40 and 31 runs to the total respectively. Auqib Nabi chipped in with 18 runs.
For Pondicherry, Sagar V Trivedi took five wickets while Sagar P Udeshi bagged three wickets. Fabid Ahmed also claimed two wickets. Pondicherry in its first inning scored 343 runs. For J&K, Parvez took a four-wicket haul while Umran Malik took three. Abdul Samad, Ram Dayal, and Abid Mushtaq took one wicket each.
For Pondicherry Paras Dogra top-scored with 106 runs knock while Karthik scored 63. Fabid Ahmed scored 37 while Sagar Trivedi remained not out on 33.