Ranji Trophy| J&K beat Pondicherry by 8-wickets

On the last day of the match, Pondicherry bundled out for 124 run total in the second inning to set a 42 run target for J&K to win. J&K achieved the target for the loss of two wickets in 12.4 overs. Parvez took six wickets in the second inning and a total of 10 wickets in the match. For his match-winning performance of 10 wickets, Parvez was awarded man of the match. J&K bagged six points from the match and missed a bonus point as they lost two wickets while chasing a 42 run target.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 113 for the loss of nine wickets, Pondicherry bundled out for 124 runs, thus setting a target of 42 runs for J&K. Sagar V Trivedi top-scored with 37-ball 37 runs, while Pavan Deshpande scored 21 runs. First innings centurion, Paras Dogra contributed 16 runs to the total.