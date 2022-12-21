Ranji Trophy |  J&K bundled out for 135 runs, forced to follow-on

Srinagar, Dec 21: At the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter between Gujarat and the hosts on Wednesday at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera, Ahmedabad, the J&K senior cricket team once again put up a dismal performance as they were bowled out for a paltry 135 runs and had to bat again.
J&K’s batters had a truly dreadful performance as they were all dismissed for 135 runs in the first innings, giving Gujarat a 172-run lead. J&K were 83/3 in their second innings and trailed Gujarat by 89 runs at the conclusion of the second day of play.
Earlier the day’s play started with Gujarat resuming from the overnight score of 267/6. They got all out for 307 run total in their first inning. SD Chauhan top scored 73, Karthan Patel scored 54. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took four wickets while as Sahil Lotra and Auqib Nabi took two each. Star pacer Umran Malik took one.
In reply, J&K got all out for 135 run total in the first innings. Fazil Rashid with 51 not out was the highest scorer for J&K while Suryansh Raina scored 27. Umran Malik was the next-best scorer with 18. For Gujarat, SA Desai took a six-wicket haul while as HP Patel took two.
Gujarat enforced the follow-on and in its second innings at the end of the second-day play, J&K were 83/3, still trailing by 89. Henan Malik was batting on 33 while Shubham Pundir was on 1. Fazil Rashid got out after scoring 27. For Gujarat, SA Desai took all three wickets that fell in the inning so far.
Brief Score:
1st Innings
Gujarat: 307/10 (Chauhan 73, Patel 54, Abid 4 wkts, Auqib 2-wkts).
J&K: 135/10 (Fazil 51*, Raina 27, Desai 6-wkts).
2nd Innings
J&K: 83/3 (Malik 33*, Fazil 27, Desai 3-wkts) trail by 89.