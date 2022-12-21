Ranji Trophy |  J&K bundled out for 135 runs, forced to follow-on

J&K’s batters had a truly dreadful performance as they were all dismissed for 135 runs in the first innings, giving Gujarat a 172-run lead. J&K were 83/3 in their second innings and trailed Gujarat by 89 runs at the conclusion of the second day of play.

Earlier the day’s play started with Gujarat resuming from the overnight score of 267/6. They got all out for 307 run total in their first inning. SD Chauhan top scored 73, Karthan Patel scored 54. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took four wickets while as Sahil Lotra and Auqib Nabi took two each. Star pacer Umran Malik took one.