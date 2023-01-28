Ranji Trophy | J&K ends Ranji campaign at 7th spot

J&K’s seventh and last match of the campaign against Chandigarh turned out as a draw at Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh.

The first inning of the match couldn’t be completed owing to bad weather and teams had to share points.

With that J&K’s journey in this season’s Ranji Trophy tournament came to end as they finished at seventh place on a points table of eight teams. Chandigarh finished at eight spot.