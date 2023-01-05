RANJI TROPHY | J&K suffer innings defeat against Railways

Srinagar: J&K senior cricket team batting once again failed as they suffered another inning defeat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament against Railways at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Thursday.

Following on J&K's batting failed in the second inning also as the whole team got all out for 193 run total on the third day of the play, handing Railways innings and 73 runs win.

It is the third big defeat for J&K in this season's Ranji Trophy tournament out of four matches played. They have been able to win only one match so far, and that was against Vidarbha.

Earlier third days play started from J&K resuming their second innings from 5/0, trailing Railways' first inning total by 261 runs. The whole side got bundled out for 193 run total.

Fazil Rashid with 53 was the highest scorer for J&K while Auqib Nabi scored 31. Vivrant Sharma who was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.60 crores recently scored 29. From the Railways side, Aakash Pandey once again ran through J&K batting taking four wickets in the second innings. He completed the match haul of 10 wickets. MR Raut and Shivam Choudhary took two wickets each.