RANJI TROPHY | J&K suffers its 2nd straight loss

Srinagar: The J&K senior cricket team lost their second match in a row on Thursday in the Ranji Trophy competition as Gujarat outplayed them at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera, Ahmedabad.

In the match, Gujarat beat J&K by nine wickets on the third day of the play to secure a crushing win. J&K in its second inning got all out for 182 run total thus setting a target of mere 11 runs to win for Gujarat. The hosts achieved that for the loss of one wicket. It is the second defeat out of two matches played for the J&K side in this season’s Ranji Trophy. In its first match, J&K suffered an inning defeat against Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier third days play started with J&K resuming its second inning from an overnight total of 83/3, still trailing Gujarat by 89 runs. The whole side got all out for 182 run total with a lead of only 10 runs secured. Henan Malik with 43 was the highest scorer for J&K while Vivrant Sharma scored 41. SA Desai once again was the star performer for Gujarat, taking eight wickets in the inning and a total of 14 in the match.