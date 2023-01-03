Ranji Trophy - J&K vs Railways | Saif’s gritty 161 runs knock guides Railways to 322/8

While the rest of the Railway batters struggled against J&K bowlers, Muhammad Saif stood like a rock at another end to carry Railways innings. At the end of the first day’s play, Railways were on 322 for the loss of eight wickets. Saif was still batting in the middle on 161.

Earlier batting first, Railway’s top order was rattled by J&K pacers. Umar Nazir removed opener Shivan Choudhary on the second ball of the match with Railways yet to open their account on the scorecard. They lost the second wicket on a score of 14.