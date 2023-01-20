Ranji Trophy | J&K vs Tripura match ends in draw

With no play possible on the final day of the match and first inning not completed, teams had to share equal points.

At the end of the third day’s play, Tripura were 76/4, trailing J&K’s first-inning total by 370 runs with six wickets in hand. Bikram Kumar Das was batting on 39 while SS Ghosh was on 23 for Tripura. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took three wickets while Umar Nazir one.