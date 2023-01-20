Ranji Trophy | J&K vs Tripura match ends in draw

Srinagar, Jan 20: The Ranji Trophy match between hosts J&K and Tripura ended in a draw after no play was possible on the final day at GGM Science College ground in Jammu due to bad weather.
With no play possible on the final day of the match and first inning not completed, teams had to share equal points.
At the end of the third day’s play, Tripura were 76/4, trailing J&K’s first-inning total by 370 runs with six wickets in hand. Bikram Kumar Das was batting on 39 while SS Ghosh was on 23 for Tripura. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took three wickets while Umar Nazir one.
Earlier J&K had declared their first innings on 446 for the loss of six wickets. Abhinav Puri scored scoring 121 runs off 316 balls while Vivrant Sharma scored 55 runs, Shubham Khajuria 53, Ian Dev 61, Abdul Samad scored 58.
For Tripura, SS Ghosh took three wickets while as AA Das and Mura Singh took one wicket each.
With this draw, J&K has dropped to seventh place on the points table in the group of eight teams. Tripura has jumped above J&K to sixth place.
In the six matches played this season, J&K has suffered defeat in four while registering wins in one and one draw. They next face Chandigarh in the last match of the season.
It has been one of the worst performances so far by the J&K Ranji trophy side in recent memory. Despite some top players in the squad, the team was unable to play like a unit with selectors opting for changes after every two matches.
The absence of Parvez Rasool on the side first time in more than a decade has also left a big void which no one in the team has been able to fill up. His absence from the side is yet to be explained by both selectors as well as JKCA officials.