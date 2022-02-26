Ranji Trophy | Karnataka need 6 wkts to win against J&K

J&K finished day three on 189 for the loss of four wickets in their second inning on Saturday. They still need 319 runs to win. Earlier Karnataka had declared their second innings on 298 for the loss of three wickets. They put a target of 508 in front of J&K.

Resuming from an overnight score of 128 for the loss of two wickets, Karnataka batted strongly. J&K hopes of some sort of chance on a new day were dashed by the Karnataka duo of Karun Nair and Sidharth KV. Karnataka lost only one wicket during the day as they declared an inning on 298 runs. Sidharth was the only wicket to fall, scoring 72 runs from 72 balls. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 71 along with Manish Pandey who scored a quickfire 37.