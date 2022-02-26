Ranji Trophy | Karnataka need 6 wkts to win against J&K

Srinagar, Feb 26: J&K would be hoping for a miracle as they need 319 runs to win with only six wickets in hand on the last day of their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Sunday.
J&K finished day three on 189 for the loss of four wickets in their second inning on Saturday. They still need 319 runs to win. Earlier Karnataka had declared their second innings on 298 for the loss of three wickets. They put a target of 508 in front of J&K.
Resuming from an overnight score of 128 for the loss of two wickets, Karnataka batted strongly. J&K hopes of some sort of chance on a new day were dashed by the Karnataka duo of Karun Nair and Sidharth KV. Karnataka lost only one wicket during the day as they declared an inning on 298 runs. Sidharth was the only wicket to fall, scoring 72 runs from 72 balls. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 71 along with Manish Pandey who scored a quickfire 37.
Abid Mushtaq took all three wickets for J&K.
J&K in their second innings while chasing a huge target of 508 runs got off to a bad start, losing three wickets on the score of 53. After that Fazil Rashid who has promoted up the order from 79 runs stands with skipper Ian Dev. Fazil got out after scoring a 65 run knock. At the end of the days's play, J&K was on 189 for the loss of four wickets. Ian Dev is batting on 65 along with Abdul Samad on 21. For Karnataka, ShreyasGopal has taken three wickets while Prasidh Krishna one.
Earlier in its first inning, Karnataka had scored 302 runs. Karun Nair top-scored with 175 run knock. ParvezRasool took a four-wicket haul for J&K.
In reply, J&K got bundled out for 93 runs. QamranIqbal top scored with 35 runs.
For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna took a six-wicket haul while VidyadharPatil took two. K Gotham and ShreyasGopal took one wicket each.
It wouldn't be easy for J&K to play full day on the last day of the match, and go on to chase the total, unless someone like Abdul Samad plays a real blinder. He has got the potential and in the first match against Pondicherry displayed that. With ParvezRasool and all-rounders AbidMushtaq and AuqibNabi yet to come, J&K still has some life in its batting.
Score
First Inning
Karnataka: 302/10 ( Karun Nair 175, ParvezRasool 4-wkts)
J&K: 93/10 ( QamranIqbal 35, Prasidh Krishna 6-wkts)
2nd Inning
Karnataka: 298/3d ( Sidharth KV 72, Nair 71*, AbidMushtaq 3-wkts)
J&K: 189/4 ( IanDev 65*, Fazil Rashid 65, Shreyas 3-wkts) Need 319 runs to win.