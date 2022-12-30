RANJI TROPHY | Khajuria, Abid guide J&K to 8-wicket win against Vidarbha

Srinagar: Abid Mushtaq’s remarkable 8-wicket haul and captain Shubham Khajuria’s valiant century led J&K to a surprising comeback victory over Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy match on Thursday at the VCA Stadium in Civil Lines, Nagpur.
After Khajuria salvaged J&K’s second inning by a lonely fighting ton, Abid Mushtaq wreaked havoc with the ball, spinning a web around the rival batters, capturing 8 wickets to power J&K to a 39-run victory over Vidarbha on the third day of the play.
Chasing a small target of 141 runs on the penultimate day of the match, Vidarbha collapsed for 101 runs as Abid wreaked havoc with the ball. Apart from Atharva Taide (42) and Akshay Wadkar (28), none of the other batters could show much resistance against the top-class bowling display by Abid Mushtaq.
For J&K, Abid Mushtaq was the wrecker-in-chief capturing 8 wickets by conceding just 18 runs in his 8 overs, while Umar Nazir bagged 2 wickets by giving away 34 runs in his 12 overs.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 58/2, skipper Shubham Khajuria slammed a magnificent century, scoring 109 runs off 177 balls, studded with 15 fours and 4 sixes. His knock guided J&K to 221 runs, thus setting a target of 140 runs for Vidarbha. Abid Mushtaq (22), Henan Nazir (21) and Musaif Ajaz (19) were the other contributors.
For Vidarbha, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Sarvate bagged three.
It is the first win of the season for J&K in the Ranji Trophy tournament after having suffered two back-to-back defeats.
It was the first defeat for Vidarbha in 8 years at home in Ranji Trophy.
Skipper Shubham Khajuria said that he has not witnessed such bowling performance from a J&K bowler in his 12 years of career.
Abid Mushtaq termed it a dream and said he can’t believe that actually happened.
J&K are scheduled to face Railways in the fourth match on January 3 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.