RANJI TROPHY | Khajuria, Abid guide J&K to 8-wicket win against Vidarbha

Srinagar: Abid Mushtaq’s remarkable 8-wicket haul and captain Shubham Khajuria’s valiant century led J&K to a surprising comeback victory over Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy match on Thursday at the VCA Stadium in Civil Lines, Nagpur.

After Khajuria salvaged J&K’s second inning by a lonely fighting ton, Abid Mushtaq wreaked havoc with the ball, spinning a web around the rival batters, capturing 8 wickets to power J&K to a 39-run victory over Vidarbha on the third day of the play.

Chasing a small target of 141 runs on the penultimate day of the match, Vidarbha collapsed for 101 runs as Abid wreaked havoc with the ball. Apart from Atharva Taide (42) and Akshay Wadkar (28), none of the other batters could show much resistance against the top-class bowling display by Abid Mushtaq.

For J&K, Abid Mushtaq was the wrecker-in-chief capturing 8 wickets by conceding just 18 runs in his 8 overs, while Umar Nazir bagged 2 wickets by giving away 34 runs in his 12 overs.