Ranji Trophy likely from February

Srinagar, Jan 28:The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it is planning to hold a premier domestic cricket tournament from next month.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said that Board would be holding Ranji Trophy in two phases, the first likely in February and the second in June.
Earlier, last month BCCI had postponed the Ranji Trophy amid rising COVID cases in the country.
“The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June.“ Jay Shah was quoted as saying.
“My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest,” Shah added.
“Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event,” he said.
As per details, the first phase would be held before the Indian Premier League and the second after the tournament.
For the last two seasons, Ranji Trophy tournament has not been held in the country due to Covid. This season all teams had announced the squads and the tournament was set to start when BCCI postponed it. J&K Ranji Trophy team was also finalized it was set to leave for participation.