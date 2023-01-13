Ranji Trophy | Punjab beat J&K by 4-wickets

After the first two days of play saw only 44 overs being bowled, the match looked heading towards a draw. However, the hosts had other plans as they made sure to earn full points from the match by bowling out J&K twice and then chasing 205 runs target in mere 24.5 overs. It was a terrific effort from the side that refused to settle for a draw and went all out to chase the target in the last session of the match.

It is the fourth defeat for J&K in this season’s Ranji trophy tournament out of five matches played.