Ranji Trophy | Punjab beat J&K by 4-wickets

Srinagar, Jan 13: Despite almost two days of play getting wasted due to bad light, hosts Punjab clinched a thrilling four-wicket win against J&K in the Ranji Trophy tournament match at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali on Friday.
After the first two days of play saw only 44 overs being bowled, the match looked heading towards a draw. However, the hosts had other plans as they made sure to earn full points from the match by bowling out J&K twice and then chasing 205 runs target in mere 24.5 overs. It was a terrific effort from the side that refused to settle for a draw and went all out to chase the target in the last session of the match.
It is the fourth defeat for J&K in this season’s Ranji trophy tournament out of five matches played.
Earlier needing 205 runs to win in 38 overs, Punjab rode on power-packed innings of 83 runs by Abhishek Sharma and scored the required runs in just 24.5 overs by losing six wickets, thus winning the match by four wickets. Abhishek scored 83 runs in just 47 balls while skipper Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on valuable 45 runs off 39 balls. Prabhsimran Singh (31), Anmol Malhotra (17) and Mayank Markandey’s 5-ball unbeaten 14 were the other contributors.
For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took four wickets by giving away 56 runs in his 8 overs, while Taizeem Younis Tak claimed one wicket.
Earlier, resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 18/1, J&K sailed on a superb knock by Musaif Ajaz to score 260 runs in 63.4 overs and set a target of 205 runs for Punjab. Musaif scored 89 runs off 122 balls while Fazil Rashid contributed 46 runs to the total. Vivrant Sharma (26), Shivansh Sharma (23) and Auqib Nabi (21) were the other contributors.
Baltej Singh was the wrecker-in-chief for Punjab, who took another 5-wicket haul in the match to set the tempo for victory. Baltej took 5 wickets by conceding 45 runs in his 19 overs, while Mayank Markande bagged 4 wickets by giving 61 runs in his 15.4 overs. Sidharth Kaul also claimed 1 wicket.
In its first inning, J&K had got all out for 212 run total.
Abdul Samad and Fazil Rashid with 46 runs each were the highest scorers for J&K. Baltej Singh took 5 wickets for Punjab while Sidharth Kaul bagged four wickets.
In reply, Punjab scored 268 runs in their first innings thus gaining a crucial lead of 56 runs. Mandeep top scored with 69 runs while Abhishek Sharma scored 32.
For J&K, speedsters Umar Nazir and Rohit Sharma took three wickets each, while left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq bagged two wickets.
Punjab earned six points from this outright victory, while J&K failed to secure any points. J&K currently stand in seventh place on the points table in the group of eight teams.
Brief Score
Ist Innings
J&K : 212/10 ( Samad 46, Fazil 46, Baltej 5 wkts)
Punjab: 268/10 (Mandeep 69, Abhishek 32, Umar 3-wkts)
2nd Innings
J&K: 260/10 ( Musaif 89, Fazil 46, Baltej 5-wkts)
Punjab : 210/6 in 24.5 overs (Abhishekh 83, Mandeep 45*, Abid 4-wkts)